Thu Apr 01, 2021
AFP
April 1, 2021

Libyan coastguard intercepts 138 migrants

AFP
April 1, 2021

Tripoli: Libya’s coastguard intercepted an inflatable boat carrying 138 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s western coast on Wednesday, the country’s navy said.

More than half of the migrants were from Sudan, while the rest were from other African countries, the navy added. Nine women and three children were among the group, an AFP correspondent said. They were all taken to a naval base in the capital Tripoli.

