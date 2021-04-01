Libyan coastguard intercepts 138 migrants

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tripoli: Libya’s coastguard intercepted an inflatable boat carrying 138 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s western coast on Wednesday, the country’s navy said.
More than half of the migrants were from Sudan, while the rest were from other African countries, the navy added. Nine women and three children were among the group, an AFP correspondent said. They were all taken to a naval base in the capital Tripoli.