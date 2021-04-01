US police arrest suspect in assault of Asian woman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Police in New York arrested early on Wednesday a suspect in a brutal, videotaped assault of a 65 year old Asian-American woman, the latest incident of anti-Asian violence in the United States.
Police announced the arrest on Twitter and said the man was charged with felony assault as a hate crime. The tweet did not give his name but US news outlets identified the man as Brandon Elliot, 38. The attack, which took place on a sidewalk in broad daylight in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, was caught on CCTV footage from inside an adjacent building.