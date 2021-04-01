Watchman commits suicide in DHA

A watchman of a bungalow on Khayaban-e-Momin, Phase V, in Defence Housing Authority, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 45-year-old Abdur Rehman, son of Hakeem Khan. Quoting the initial investigation, the Gizri police said the man apparently ended his life by shooting himself with a gun over unexplained reasons.