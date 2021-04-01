Minor hurt as 40 shanties destroyed in Shah Latif Town fire

A fire broke out in a shanty town in Shah Latif Town on Wednesday, rendering 40 poor families homeless. While no loss of life was reported in the incident, a minor girl suffered burn injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the blaze devoured 40 makeshift houses in the Jogi Morr area. The injured girl was taken to a nearby private hospital. He said the firefighters brought the blaze under control after a two-hour operation.

He said the fire had caused damage worth thousands of rupees and also rendered at least 40 families homeless. Police said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, adding that further investigation is under way.