MQMâ€™s ex-MPA, associates from Korangi jump ship en masse

Waqar Hussain Shah, a former member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), on Wednesday announced joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) along with a large number of his political associates from the Korangi area.

The announcement to this effect was made by the former MPA while speaking at a news conference along with Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the president of the PPPâ€™s Karachi chapter.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghani claimed that the former lawmaker was joining the PPP along with over 500 of his political associates, but he had shown up at the news conference with a few of them in view of the restrictions imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The minister announced that the PPP will hold a public meeting in Korangi whenever the coronavirus-related restrictions are eased, so that the political associates of the former MQM legislator can be provided with an opportunity of proper representation.

He claimed that more people are ready to join the PPP, but such announcements are not being made on a single occasion in view of the coronavirus-related restrictions. He said that more news conferences will be held in the near future to let politicians gradually join the party.

Ghani said the former MPA of the MQM and his associates were political activists who used to work on the ground, so they were an asset for any political party because they know first-hand about the issues being faced by the people.

Addressing the news conference, the former lawmaker said he and hundreds of his party colleagues have to end their years-long association with the MQM only for the sake of the welfare of the people of the city.

He claimed that after becoming an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to join its coalition federal government, the MQM-Pakistan had turned its back on all the causes that had led to the forming of the original party in the first place.

He said that several people affiliated with the MQM had been left with no choice but to join the PPP as a last resort because the decisions of the Muttahida went against the interests of the partyâ€™s activists.

He claimed that the MQM had backtracked on its stance on the population census, the setting up of a public university in Hyderabad and other important issues concerning the residents of Sindhâ€™s urban areas.

Replying to a question, Ghani predicted that after Asad Umar and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Hammad Azhar is unlikely to last as the countryâ€™s finance minister for more than six months.

He said inflation was not the reason behind the federal governmentâ€™s decision to remove Shaikh, but rather his defeat in the Senate elections at the hands of the Pakistan Democratic Movement had led to his departure from the ministerial assignment.