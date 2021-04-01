Mullins replaces Brown as Colchester boss

LONDON: Colchester have sacked Wayne Brown and appointed Hayden Mullins in a bid to keep their Football League status in tact.

With the U’s four points above the drop zone in League Two with eight matches to go, the board has acted, removing Brown after just nine games.

Mullins, who was assistant to Brown, will step up until the end of the season, having been interim coach twice at Watford in recent times.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling said on the club’s official website: “With just eight games of the season remaining and Colchester United still embroiled in a battle to steer clear of the relegation zone, I have decided to make a very tough decision to change the first team head coach for the second time this season.”

He added: “I would like to thank Wayne personally for all of his hard work. He jumped in to help me out when I needed him to and I’m very disappointed that things have not worked out.

“I have asked Hayden Mullins to take over the reins until the end of the season and I am pleased to say that he has accepted the challenge.”