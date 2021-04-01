Divided we fall

Our politicians do not learn any lessons from history or their mistakes. They never work to turn the country into an economically strong state where the rich and the poor can live peacefully. Instead of working together to lay the foundations of a strong economy, our politicians are always fighting for power, claiming that they are the one who can take the country out of every crisis. They tend to imply that they won’t make any mistakes. Every party leader delivers lengthy speeches and blames the opponent for everything which is wrong in the country. All parties claim to be the champions of democracy, but they have not been able to agree on election reforms. Every time the elections are held, the winners claim that the election process is fair and transparent. On the other hand, the party which loses blames the winning party for using unfair means.

In 2008, the PPP was happy with the results; the PML-N and the PTI were not. In 2013, the PML-N claimed victory, but the PPP and the PTI weren’t satisfied. The PTI protested against the government too. However, it is also important to mention that the PPP and the PTI were perfectly fine with the results in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where they form the provincial governments respectively. In 2018, the PTI won the elections. This time, the PML-N, the PPP and other opposition parties formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to topple the government. Over the last decade, our politicians did only a little to strengthen the country. Instead, the opposition spent most of the time protesting against the government and the party in power kept trying to cling on to it. This ugly game continues while the country keeps sinking to the point of total collapse. It is ironic that our politicians fail to democratically agree on designing a transparent process for the elections. These continuous fights and constant attempts to topple the party in power have brought the country to the brink of collapse.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad