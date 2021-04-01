close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 1, 2021

Intellectual honesty

Newspost

 
April 1, 2021

This refers to the article ‘A national challenge’ (March 30) by Senator Lt-Gen Abdul Qayyum. The article is well-worded and thought provoking. The recent parliamentary sessions are a proof of the fact that we have lost intellectual honesty. Instead of being a forum to address the problems faced by people, parliament has become a space for constant fights.

The top agenda of the country’s prime minister should be to revive the basic standards of respect and morality in parliament.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost