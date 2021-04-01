tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the article ‘A national challenge’ (March 30) by Senator Lt-Gen Abdul Qayyum. The article is well-worded and thought provoking. The recent parliamentary sessions are a proof of the fact that we have lost intellectual honesty. Instead of being a forum to address the problems faced by people, parliament has become a space for constant fights.
The top agenda of the country’s prime minister should be to revive the basic standards of respect and morality in parliament.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad