A welcome verdict

A rape survivor deserves dignity and humanity regardless of any conjecture about her character or sexual history. That this needed to be delineated by the Supreme Court says a lot about the way women are treated in this country. However, that the Supreme Court has ruled this is welcome relief to the countless women who are castigated even after going through the horror of rape. Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has in a verdict ruled that derogatory language such as a 'non virgin', 'habitual of sex', or of 'loose character' should not be used in court while discussing a rape survivor. The court has also noted that any testing carried out on the survivor should focus on the matter of whether or not she had suffered rape, rather than her past sexual history. The much condemned 'two finger' test, used to determine if a woman was sexually active and had engaged in sex frequently, was declared invalid, and banned by the Lahore High Court early this year in a landmark verdict. The test, which the court noted was extremely intrusive, and totally unnecessary has been found by agencies around the world to be of no use in determining the past habits of a rape survivor.

The Supreme Court verdict and the manner in which it has been delivered is of course encouraging. Many women across the country do not report rape, because of the fear of indignity and the questioning they will inevitably face in court. The Supreme Court has also noted that it is against the constitution of Pakistan to describe or attempt to describe the morality of a woman or use this in any way to determine whether or not she has been raped. The use of terminology of various kinds, much of it damaging to a woman, is frequently used in court cases involving rape, to discuss the victim and her past. On the other hand, the matter of consent has received limited attention in Pakistan, and becomes complicated by laws banning adultery. The basic parameters of justice require that the past sexual history of a woman should certainly not be a part of rape cases. Not should words used to describe the rape survivor as immoral, or in some ways, a person who desires or engages frequently in sex. This is important especially in a country where women are threatened and abused even for participating in women's day events. The Supreme Court has done well to advise all the courts across the country to ensure that while justice must be delivered, the dignity of the survivor is also protected, so that no further harm is delivered to the victim of a heinous and demeaning crime.