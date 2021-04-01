Abbasi, Haideri agree not to accept Gilani as opposition head

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri have decided not to accept Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Yousaf Raza Gilani as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

According to Geo News, the decision came on Wednesday during a meeting here. Both agreed that all opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement were “disappointed” with the PPP’s approach. The senior PML-N leader said a consultation would soon be held with other parties in the PDM on the matter.

The JUI-F leader said the PPP had “disappointed everyone” by seeking the Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) support on the issue. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed that the parties in the PDM would have to come up with a strategy to bring in their own leader of the opposition, for which a future summit should be convened.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the party “should not have obtained votes from BAP to get Gilani appointed as the Senate’s opposition leader. Khokhar said the move to take votes from a government-aligned party, in his view, “harmed the PPP’s ideological foundations”.

He also said the “in-fighting” within the PDM strengthened the position of the “deeply unpopular government”.