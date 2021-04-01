Pakistan decides to import sugar, cotton from India

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Hammad Azhar, in his maiden press conference as Minister for Finance, announced on Wednesday that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet had decided to import sugar and cotton from India to meet rising local demand and check the uptick in inflation.

His media briefing came after he chaired a meeting of the ECC. Azhar, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of Industries and Production, spoke at length about the reasons behind the decision to import from India, inflation, a reduction in fuel prices, and the launch of Eurobonds among other issues.

Since prices of sugar had increased all over the world, Azhar said, it was not possible for Pakistan to import. However, the sugar prices in India were much lower compared to Pakistan, so the government decided to open sugar trade with India through the private sector and import half a million tonnes of the commodity, he added.

The minister said the sugar imports from the neighbouring country would help improve the supply situation and help check the increase in the prices of the commodity which would be of benefit to the people.

Azhar said the ECC also decided to import cotton from India to benefit the country’s small industry. He said cotton has had high demand in Pakistan after a surge in textile exports, while the yield of last year’s cotton crop was not good.

He said permitting the import of cotton from other parts of the world but not from India was affecting the small industry, which was unable to import the commodity from far-off countries. “On the proposal of the Ministry of Commerce, we decided in ECC to allow cotton imports from India,” he added.

Speaking of rising prices, the minister said due to Covid-19, the world, including Pakistan, witnessed a surge in inflation, but promised the government would try its best to mitigate its effects on people. “I and my team have full realisation of the fact,” he said adding the prices of ghee, sugar, and flour had gone up. “However, we will try our best to control it and, wherever necessary, the provincial and federal governments will coordinate to keep it under control.”

The minister said after discussions with the Prime Minister, the government decided to decrease the price of petroleum by Rs1.50 per litre and diesel by Rs3.00 per litre.

He said the ECC also fixed the minimum support price for wheat at Rs1,800, which he said would provide relief to farmers.

With regards to the Eurobonds, he said “considerable success” was made in raising the $2.5 billion Eurobonds, saying that against the $2.5 billion Eurobonds, the government received bids of $5 billion, showing over 100 per cent subscription. He said the country received better prices in a competitive environment as at the same time bonds were floated by other countries.

Talking about the performance of economy, the minister said his predecessors Asad Umar and Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had done their best to put the economy on the path of growth.

He said various economic indicators were progressing positively as the country witnessed surplus primary balance whereas the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves also witnessed an increase of around $9 billion. He said the rupee had also improved whereas the industry had also witnessed growth.

He said the International Monetary Fund had also transferred the tranche worth $500 million to the SBP, making the reserves’ position better. He said the reserves would get further strengthened after inclusion of $2.5 billion raised through the bonds.

Replying to a question with respect to the autonomy being given to the central bank, the finance minister pointed out that an “undue sensational environment was created” about the issue as the SBP was already enjoying a lot of autonomy.

“We have just rationalised the previous bill of the SBP,” he said, adding the issue would be taken to Parliament “with an open mind” after consulting with all stakeholders.

To another query, the minister said the country’s economic growth was on track and would achieve the revised gross domestic product growth target by the central bank of three per cent, if the situation of third wave of Covid remains in control.

Answering a question with respect to the removal of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh from the ministry, Azhar said there was no question on his capabilities and honesty. “During Hafeez Sheikh’s tenure, the country’s macro indicators moved from negative to positive and I will continue to seek guidance from him in the future,” he added.

Replying to a question about privatisation of Pakistan Steels Mills, he said the bidding of the PSM would be floated during current year.