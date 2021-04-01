Japanese envoy praises polio workers

Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori appreciated the start of the nationwide immunisation campaign for a polio-free Pakistan and said he was hopeful that the drive would be implemented successfully.

"I hope that the [anti-polio vaccination] campaign will be implemented successfully and it will lead to a polio-free Pakistan in the near future," he said in a message.

Targeting more than 40 million children under the age of five, the anti-polio campaign began in the country on Monday and will continue until April 2.

The Japanese ambassador paid tribute to the polio workers and hoped that those workers would be safe from COVID-19 amid the growing third wave.

He said his country had been supporting Pakistan in its effort to eradicate polio from Pakistan with a cumulative amount of $229 million since 1996.

“Japan has been cooperating with Pakistan in collaboration with international organizations to eradicate polio from Pakistan as one of the most important areas of Japanese cooperation and will continue helping Pakistan in the future,” he said.