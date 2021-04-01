close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
April 1, 2021

2 awarded death sentence

Islamabad

April 1, 2021

Rawalpindi: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Zafar Iqbal Sial here on Wednesday, awarded death sentence to two accused, a son and his father, in double murder case, and injuring two persons.

The court awarded death sentence to Kaleem-ur-Rehman and his son Saim-ur-Rehman (real father and son) on charges of killing Muhammad Shahzeb and Shabana Naz and injuring two others named Sharyar and Akmal. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs400,000.

Kallar Syedan Police Station registered the case against the two convicts on murder charges in November 2017.

