12 deaths, 876 COVID-19 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is proving itself much severe in terms of both morbidity and mortality as compared to the first two waves of the outbreak in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district as in the last 24 hours, the virus has claimed another 12 lives while 876 new patients have been tested positive from the region.

In the last two weeks, as many as 106 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities while some 11,400 new patients belonging to the region have been diagnosed with the illness. To date, a total of 74438 patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi while the number of deaths so far caused by coronavirus illness has reached 1,309.

The number of active cases of the illness belonging to the twin cities has jumped to well over 11,750 that had dropped down to below 1,500 some two months back and it is alarming that the number is on a continuous increase.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that in the last 24 hours, another 629 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT after which the total number of patients confirmed positive from the federal capital has reached 57,833 of which 47,458 patients have so far recovered. A total of 568 patients from ICT have so far died of the illness. On Wednesday, there were 9,807 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

On the other hand, confirmation of 247 new cases from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 16,605 of which 741 have died of the illness while 13891 have recovered.

On Wednesday, there were 1,973 active cases of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi of which 125 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1848 were in isolation at their homes.