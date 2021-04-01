U19 players, officials clear first Covid-19 tests

LAHORE: The results of the first corona tests of all the national under-19 players and staff have returned negative.

An official of the PCB said that as the result of the players are now clear, all the players and sports staff are now allowed to reach Lahore and join the camp training.

The second Covid-19 tests of the players and officials will take place on Thursday (today).

The squad will start training from Friday (tomorrow) after the results of the second tests.

After a ten-day camp in Lahore, the final squad of 17 players and team management will leave for Bangladesh on April 11.