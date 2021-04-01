Fehmida wants PFF Normalisation Committee to work till June

ISLAMABAD: Distancing herself from the occupation of Football House in Lahore, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesday said that she wanted the FIFA nominated Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee to complete its tenure in the office till June 2021.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Press Information Department, Fehmida said the government would not support any illegal occupation.

“We want the Normalisation Committee to work till June — the deadline given by the FIFA to complete the election process. The government has nothing to do with this occupation and we hope that the committee’s mandate will be respected.”

The minister, who was also accompanied by Secretary IPC Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, said that personal interests had damaged the base of sports during the last fifteen days.

“Instead of pursuing personal gains, we all must think big and work for strengthening of the institutions. We don’t want any international ban on Pakistan football as the game is played and liked by the masses in the country.”

Fehmida added that the ministry had already written a letter to the FIFA to send a fact-finding delegation.

“But now when the FIFA has given June 2021 deadline to the committee to conduct the elections, we hope that free and fair elections will be completed by that time.”

The minister also urged both the parties to sit together to look for a way out. “Instead of ruining the future of Pakistan football, both parties must sit together and try to come out of this fiasco.”