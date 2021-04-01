PSB official challenges appointment of new DG

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed in a reminder to the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) said that the decision to appoint Col (r) Asif Zaman as director general PSB was taken against the laid down rules.

Mansoor, who has already moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) as the Ministry for IPC had failed to consider “his genuine case” of promotion to the post of DG, in his letter to the minister, secretary IPC and newly-appointed DG said the ministry had made two mistakes while appointing the new DG.

“Under the instructions of the Supreme Court (SC), the rules for the appointment to the post of DG, PSB were framed by the Ministry for IPC and submitted in the court on 20.04.2019. The ministry took a somersault and made changes in the appointment rules without bringing the same to the notice of the SC. However, at a later stage on the resistance of one of the Board Members of the PSB, the new rules were submitted in the SC but the apex court did not entertain the same,” the letter says.

Section 2 (ia) of sPSB Rules, 1981 provides that “Director General” means a whole-time director general of the Board appointed by the federal government. The “DG PSB (Appointment) Rules, 2020” are made by the Board of PSB which provides the appointment of DG PSB by an authority other than the federal government. The “PSB Rules, 1981” are made by the federal government and the Board of PSB is made under the provisions of PSB Rules, 1981, therefore, the rules made by the federal government are superior to the rules made by the Board of PSB.

The appointing authority of DG, prescribed by federal government cannot be superseded/changed by the Board of PSB in DG (Appointment) Rules, 2020. Since the instant appointment of DG is contrary to the provisions of “PSB Rules, 1981”, hence is deemed to have been made not by the competent authority (federal government). Thus, the same is not sustainable in the eyes of law.”

The deputy DG said that his writ petition was already pending with the IHC.

“The petition is pending in the IHC for adjudication on merit and the following restraining order was passed: “The court has observed that any appointment to the post of DG, is subject to the final order on my writ petition. Since the matter is in the court, therefore, proprietary demands that the new appointee should not take over the charge and perform his duties till the final outcome of my writ petition since it is contrary to the spirit of an interim order passed by the court. Furthermore, no order against me can be passed and no interference in performance of my duties can be made. Being the head of PSB administration, I strongly oppose taking over the charge of the post by new appointee till the final decision on my petition.”

When Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza was questioned regarding Mansoor Ahmed’s claims, she said the appointment of DG was made on merit.

“We followed the laid down rules for the appointment. Those who don’t deserve this position moved the court. The PSB is an independent body so we want to keep it as independent as possible and hope that the honourable courts will allow us to do our job.” The IHC is expected to consider Mansoor’s plea on Friday.