Stocks lackluster as late exits reverse early gains

Stocks on Wednesday kicked off with a good gap-up, aiming high, but late exits rolled back early gains as the third Covid wave continues to build up in the country, dealers said.

A Topline Securities commentary said equities closed slightly positive and benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 0.22 percent or 96.82 points to close at 44,587 points.

Day-on-day, total traded volume increased 31 percent to 443 million shares and value 25 percent to Rs25.91 billion.

Pakistan raised $2.5 billion through bond deal on Tuesday which led the market to open with a gap-up with the index make an intraday high of 642 points, the brokerage said.

However, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed profit-taking in the last hour of the session, Topline report said.

As many as 403 scrips were active of which 244 advanced, 150 declined and 9 remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher on successful launch of $2.5 billion international bond and receipt of $499 million IMF tranche under reinstated EFF and stronger rupee.

However, institutional support on the quarter end close, surge in foreign exchange reserves to $23.5 billion and World Bank’s improved forecast for 1.3 percent growth in FY21 helped the index close in the green.

KSE-30 shares index gained 0.06 percent or 10.38 points to close at 18,268.62 points.

A report by Arif Habib Limited said launch of Eurobond and raising funds from international market was warmly greeted by PSX, which saw an upside of 642 points during the session.

“A hint towards opening up trade with India also boosted confidence, where among listed sectors, cement is anticipated to be a key beneficiary from export of cement,” the brokerage report added.

Steel and auto sectors gained to close higher on the back of rupee recovery against the dollar.

Mughal Steel was up 4.7 percent, International Industries 2.2 percent, International Steel 1.5 percent, Agha Steel 2.3 percent, Pak Suzuki 6.7 percent, Honda Cars 2.7 percent, and Ghandhara Nissan (GHNI) strengthened by 3.5 percent.

Selling pressure in refineries and technology dented Attock Refinery by 1.2 percent, National Refinery 0.6 percent, Pakistan Refinery 1.3 percent, Netsol 7.5 percent, TRG Pakistan 3.1 percent and AVN Technologies by 0.6 percent.

Arsalan Soomro at KASB Securities said equities opened higher led by improving reserves amid an inflow of $498.7 million from IMF as a loan tranche and launch of bonds worth $2.5 billion.

However selling was witnessed in the last hour of the trading session as rising Covid-19 cases and fears of strict lockdown rattled investor sentiment, Somroo added.

He said this dragged the benchmark index down by approximately 500 points from its day high.

According to market consensus volatility is likely to endure amid increasing coronavirus cases and profit-booking on strength and value-hunting on dips is recommended.

The top two gainers turned out to be Service Industries, up Rs78.18 to close at Rs1,120.68/share, and Philip Morris Pakistan that picked up Rs70.5 to close at Rs1,038/share.

Colgate Palmolive, giving up Rs137 to close at Rs2,700/share, and Sapphire Textile dropping Rs16.95 to end at Rs820.05/share, ended the day with most losses.

With a turnover of 74.03 million shares, Byco Petroleum was the top traded share, followed by TRG Pakistan with 39.16 million, and Pak Refinery that saw its 31.19 million shares changing hands on Wednesday.