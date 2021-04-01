Gold prices fall Rs2,800/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs2,800/tola to Rs102,900/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs2,401 to Rs88,220, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $42 to $1,685/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates also dropped Rs40 to Rs1,320/tola. The price of 10 grams silver decreased Rs34.30 to Rs1,131.68, it added.