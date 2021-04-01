close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

Gold prices fall Rs2,800/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs2,800/tola to Rs102,900/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs2,401 to Rs88,220, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $42 to $1,685/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates also dropped Rs40 to Rs1,320/tola. The price of 10 grams silver decreased Rs34.30 to Rs1,131.68, it added.

Latest News

More From Business