OICCI puts its weight behind unified tax rate of 13 percent

KARACHI: Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has recommended rationalisation of minimum tax regime, abolition of final tax regime, and a unified tax rate of 13 percent for the next fiscal year.

The chamber in its proposals submitted with the government highlighted various measures required to streamline the complex tax regime, incentivise the legitimate taxpayers through ease of doing business measures, and ensure filing of tax returns by all income earners, it said in its statement.

“GoP has taken various bold measures in the face of many economic challenges, including those emanating from the Covid-19 impact on the local and international trade and business,” said Irfan Siddiqui, OICCI President, while commenting on the taxation proposals.

Siddiqui said OICCI members were fully conscious the continuing spread of Covid-19 posed exceptional challenges to the government.

“In this regard the members have therefore decided not to seek a number of taxation relief measures which, under normal circumstances, would have been justified to boost FDI and align Pakistan to compete with other regional countries,” he said.

According to the statement, OICCI has recommended the minimum tax regime should be rationalised with a lower-level general tax rate and immediately reduced to 0.2 percent for certain industries, like oil refining and oil marketing companies, with high turnover and low/government regulated margins.

Moreover, the chamber also proposed the withholding tax regime with over 45 rates was cumbersome and needed to be immediately rationalised to five rates for filers.

Final tax regime should be abolished and all withholding taxes should be made adjustable, the overseas chamber proposed, adding, the FBR should ensure all those persons subjected to withholding taxes should file regular tax returns.

OICCI Secretary General, Abdul Aleem, stressed the need to introduce one unified sales tax rate of 13 percent, as applicable in Sindh, and one common tax return form throughout the country, filing of a single tax return with FBR instead of separate ST returns to the authorities in every province.

Aleem said income tax rebate of 2.0 percent for Shariah Compliance investment had not been effective and the intent of the regulators will not be realised until these were aligned with SECP Shariah regulations.

He said OICCI had recommended for substantial increase in FED on unmanufactured tobacco to arrest massive tax evasion in the tobacco industry.

“This together with introduction of Track and Trace Monitoring system will boost FBR revenue significantly,” he said.

OICCI also proposed introducing stringent controls and penalties for illicit trade across the whole value chain. Pending review and revision of Afghan Transit Trade agreement (ATTA),

there was need to harmonise duty and tax rates to remove incentive for duty evasion.

Highlighting the need for ease of doing business and promoting tax culture in the country, OICCI also recommended the tax regime should be simplified with massive reduction in the number of tax payments and filing of various forms/returns.

“Pending tax refunds should be settled within 45 days and inter-adjustment of income/sales tax refunds be allowed in the law,” the overseas chamber recommended.

In line with the latest focus in the country on digitisation of the economy, FBR and associated tax authorities need to substantially upgrade their use of digital technology, data analytics, including Artificial Intelligence tools to effectively use a strong data base already available in the country from NADRA and other documented sources so as to ensure that all income earners regularly comply with the tax requirements, it proposed.