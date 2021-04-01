A year later

A year after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Pakistan, the PM and the president got tested positive for the virus. The current sorry situation highlights the government’s lack of planning to prevent the spread of the virus. In many cities, the positivity rate is over 10 percent. In the UK, more than 30 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine. The US, on the other hand, will soon reach the milestone of administering 100 million vaccine shots. India has administered more than 50 million doses. In Pakistan, there are only talks about importing the vaccine. The government hasn’t provided free masks to people so that they can follow SOPs efficiently. No utility shop sells sanitisers at subsidised rates. There are no national guidelines regarding the ventilation and cooling systems in buildings. It’s time the government took help from medical experts to keep the situation under control. There is perhaps no family in Pakistan who has not lost a loved one to Covid-19. The authorities must realise that they failed to deal with the situation in an efficient manner.

M Shaikh

Islamabad