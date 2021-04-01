No time to lose

The third wave of Covid-19 has turned out to be more life-threatening and hazardous. It has wreaked havoc across the world and stopped almost every country from returning back to normalcy. Close to a hundred people are dying every day in our country. This alarming situation is the result of our ignorance and carless attitude.

As responsible citizens, we must follow SOPs to stop the spread of the virus. We need to take quick steps to fight against the pandemic so that we can go back to the normal times when everything was in its place.

Hafiz Bilal Waseem Satti

Islamabad