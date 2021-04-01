Helpless students

Ever since the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, the education sector has been severely affected. Last year, after at least seven months, education institutions were reopened for on-campus classes. Everything was going back to normal when all of a sudden, the second wave of the virus hit the country. This uncertainty led many education institutions to postpone their examinations. Students have no idea what to do. There is no policy that favours students.

There are some public universities in Sindh which haven’t conducted the annual examinations because of Covid-19. Many students are worried that this lack of planning will lead to huge learning losses. Sindh’s education minister must look into this situation and come up with a well-thought-out way to deal with the issues. Students are the future of Pakistan. It is time to set the country’s education sector in order.

Ali Hassan Noonari

Sukkur