Lies and slander

This year’s Aurat March, which was held on March 8, had to face a lot of criticism that was based on factually wrong information. A series of lies designed solely to influence people’s opinion and provoke a violent response from them was spread all over social media. A video clip from the Karachi protest was doctored with misleading subtitles. Later, the account of child sexual abuse was deliberately misinterpreted. The flag of the Women Democratic Front (WDF) – Pakistan’s socialist-feminist resistance movement – was said to be that of France’s. Even some senior journalists believed in these lies.

It was good to see that some people were quick to call out these lies. Aurat March organisers, participants and allies worked tirelessly to fight against these malicious claims. Despite their best efforts, death threats continue to dominate the internet. The government, however, didn’t do much to deal with the matter in an effective manner.

Syed Shamshir Hussain

Parachinar