This refers to the article ‘A national challenge’ (March 30) by Senator Lt-Gen Abdul Qayyum. The article is well-worded and thought provoking. The recent parliamentary sessions are a proof of the fact that we have lost intellectual honesty. Instead of being a forum to address the problems faced by people, parliament has become a space for constant fights.

The top agenda of the country’s prime minister should be to revive the basic standards of respect and morality in parliament.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad