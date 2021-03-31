close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

Four terrorists nabbed in Pindi

Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four alleged terrorists during a raid on a tip-off in Rawalpindi and recovered explosives from their possession.

The CTD spokesperson said the raiding team recovered explosive material, mobile phones and detonators from their possession. The raid was conducted on a tip-off in Rawalpindi’s Bhatta Chowk. The alleged terrorists were also wanted in a grenade attack in Rawalpindi in 2020, where a citizen was killed and more than 15 persons were injured.

