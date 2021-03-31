Pervaiz appealed for restoring Quran Complex

LAHORE: Members of Punjab Quran Board have demanded the Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi to make his landmark project the “Quran Complex and Seerat Academy” functional, which was decaying and lying in neglect for the last 16 years.

Addressing a meeting Tuesday, board member Haji Nazimuddin said the project was launched in 2004 when Pervaiz Elahi was the chief minister, it was considered as a symbol of his love for Quran, Seerah and its promotion. It was to perform remarkable tasks like producing quality PhDs in Quran and Seerah, housing a Quran Museum, improving the standard of Quran printing etc. But it was abandoned by subsequent governments after Rs755 million of public money was spent and now the building gave a haunted look, dripping roofs, broken windows, decaying walls and doors, cracked floor and the precious books were being destroyed by termite and moths. Nazimuddin lamented that the governments in the country created in the name of Islam had been shirking their duty towards promoting Quran and Seerah. It was time we should give due attention for promoting it.