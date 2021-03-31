close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

Shibli lauds Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz has said that former finance minister was a very sophisticated and hardworking man, having contributed to the country’s economic recovery despite difficult circumstances. In a late night tweet Monday, he said that despite difficult circumstances, Shaikh contributed to the country's economic recovery.

