Javed Latif’s bail extended

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif, accused of allegedly defaming state institutions.
The court has extended bail of Javed Latif by April 6 and has summoned counsel of state and Javed Latif for final arguments on the matter for the date.
As per case details, Township police had registered a treason case against PML-N leader for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.