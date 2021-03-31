Political figure breaks seal of retrieved buildings

JHANG: A political figure Tuesday allegedly broke seal of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) buildings that were retrieved from his illegal occupation the last day.

The ETPB Deputy Administrator informed the District Police Officer (DPO) about the situation of the ETPB buildings and urged him to take action against the accused, who broke the seals of the buildings. On the other hand, the political personality in his statement said the action of ETPB was illegal.

District police spokesman Ali Abbas said the letter of the ETPB Deputy Administrator had been forwarded to the SHO of City police for legal action.

DC REVIEWS ANTI-POLIO DRIVE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fiaz Ahmed Tuesday reviewed anti-polio drive.

The DC reviewed the progress of anti-polio teams and directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all tehsils to start monitoring the working of the health officials.