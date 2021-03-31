close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

Pakistan gets $499m IMF tranche

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday confirmed receiving 499 million dollar tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF's executive board approved second to fifth review under Extended Fund Facility and 500 million tranche last week. Now the IMF has released the tranche so Pakistan has received around a total of $2 billion from the bank under the EFF facility.

Latest News

More From Pakistan