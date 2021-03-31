From Jamshoro to Karachi: TDC energises 130km power line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has energized 130-km 220 KV double circuit transmission line from Jamshoro to KDA-33 (Karachi) after necessary trial/testing.

The spokesman for NTDC said the transmission line was upgraded before the given deadline and the completion of this transmission infrastructure shall result in the increase of 450 MW power supply from the national grid to the KE power network during summer once load demand was high.