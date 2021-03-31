Foreign funding case: PTI MNA alleges Maryam financed petitioner

ISLAMABAD: MNA Farrukh Habib Tuesday alleged that the petitioner in the PTI foreign funding case was being financed by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. Talking to newsmen here after the case hearing outside the ECP, he held Akbar S Babar, the petitioner, responsible for delay in scrutiny, saying he would file an application after a few days and this delayed the process. He said as long as such applications were not disposed of the scrutiny committee could not carry out its work. He claimed there was nothing left in the case and now the ‘easy-load’ coming to Babar from Maryam would also come to an end. “Even today, our stance is the same and we have submitted all the relevant record to the Election Commission, whereas the PPP and PML-N have not revealed all of their accounts and they also don’t have receipts of their accounts. We urge for putting before the nation all the facts on this count,” he noted.