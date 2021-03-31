Sugar, flour probe to be brought to logical conclusion: Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said investigations on sugar and flour would be brought to logical conclusion as per law.

“The NAB is on the right track due to the commitment of its officials and has a solid evidence of billions of rupees of money laundering by big fish,” he said in a statement, adding that the NAB has submitted 1,230 corruption references in accountability courts, which are under trial.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had identified bribery and nepotism as main curses in the society, he said. There is a difference between white collar crimes and street crimes. “The NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases,” he said. “The NAB is considered a role model organization in SAARC countries while International Economic Forum, Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded the anti-graft watchdog’s anti-corruption endeavours,” he said.

He said the NAB has so far deposited Rs 714 in the national exchequer, which is being termed a great achievement. The NAB has constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. “The CIT has the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of Monetary and Land Revenue Departments,” he said.