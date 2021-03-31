Police rescue four singers in Sindh

SUKKUR: The police have recovered four abducted singers from the Katcha area of Kandhkot, when the dacoits were trying to shift them to another place. Reports said the police recovered four singers from the Katcha area. The singers were identified as Darban Ali, Akhlaq, Punhal and Muzammil Bhatti, and belonged to the Gambat city of Khairpur. They had been kidnapped from Kandhkot four days ago. Reports said the police have also shot dead a kidnapper when they opened fire at the police camp, established in the Katcha area of Kandhkot. Meanwhile, the SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot, Amjad Sheikh, said the deceased criminal was identified as Riaz Jaghirani, s/o Nawab Jaghirani, who was also wanted in different cases of kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies and others. He said an operation against the criminals was underway for the safe recovery of other abducted persons.