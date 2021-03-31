Ashiana case: Hearing against Shahbaz put off till tomorrow

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Housing project scam against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others till tomorrow (April 1). The court has directed prosecution witnesses to come with the record on next hearing. Shahbaz Sharif, during the course of hearing, requested the court to adjourn the case for a long period of time due to ongoing wave of the Covid. To which, the judge remarked that the court will consider it on next hearing. The NAB had filed reference against Shahbaz Sharif and others.