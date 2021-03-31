Stray dogs kill 3-year-old child in Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A three-year-old child died on Tuesday after being bitten by dogs in village Jahan Khan Jatoi in district Naushahroferoze. Reports said wild dogs had attacked a child, Rashid Jatoi, injuring him seriously. Rashid was shifted to a local hospital where, according to the parents of Rashid, the injured child died due to the shortage of anti-rabies vaccine.