Tableeghi Jamaat’s congregation postponed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the management of Tableeghi Jamaat for postponing their annual congregation, scheduled to be held from April 1 to 4 in Islamabad. Sheikh Rashid, through his social media handle, said the management of Tableeghi Jamaat had postponed the scheduled congregation on his request, which was made in view of the recent spike in corona pandemic under its third wave.