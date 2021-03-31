Hammad Azhar takes over as finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Federal Minister for Finance and Revenues Hammad Azhar on Tuesday assumed his charge and chaired the first meeting in the ministry.

He also visited the PM Office and held a meeting there. Hammad Azhar is expected to address his maiden press briefing today (Wednesday), after chairing the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting, to apprise the media about over-prescription of Eurobond as the government is expected to get more than $2 billion through this first transaction after coming into power. Earlier, the Cabinet Division issued notification for removal of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from the post of federal minister. The notification stated that in exercise of power conferred by clause (3) of Article 92 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president on the advice of prime minister has been pleased to approve the removal of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Federal Minister with immediate effect. Dr Hafeez Shaikh is not feeling well from last couple of days.According to official statement, after assuming his charge, Hammad Azhar held meeting with Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir here at Q Block (Ministry of Finance) on Tuesday. They discussed issues related to economy of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar was Tuesday given additional charge as PM’s Aide on Petroleum.

Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar was asked to step down last week over the fuel crisis. Tabish Gauhar has been re-designated as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, on honorary basis, with immediate effect as per a notification.