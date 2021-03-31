Sugar, flour probe to be brought to logical conclusion: Javed

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said investigations on sugar and flour would be brought to logical conclusion as per law.

“The NAB is on the right track due to the commitment of its officials and has a solid evidence of billions of rupees of money laundering by big fish,” he said in a statement, adding that the NAB has submitted 1,230 corruption references in accountability courts, which are under trial.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had identified bribery and nepotism as main curses in the society, he said. There is a difference between white collar crimes and street crimes. “The NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases,” he said.