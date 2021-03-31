Over 150 staff of Services Hospital contract infections: YDA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: More than 150 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Services Hospital, Lahore (SHL) have been infected with Covid-19.
In a letter to the SHL management, president SHL chapter of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr Imran said that in last 7 days almost above 100 doctors of SHL have been infected with Covid-19 fighting on frontline, leading to acute shortage of working doctors. Many nurses and paramedical staff members have also been diagnosed with Covid-19 positive. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the positivity ratio among healthcare workers in Punjab has also reached 12 per cent with a total of 2,778 doctors, nurses, paramedics and ancillary staff confirmed with coronavirus in hospitals in the province.