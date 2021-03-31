Over 150 staff of Services Hospital contract infections: YDA

LAHORE: More than 150 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Services Hospital, Lahore (SHL) have been infected with Covid-19.

In a letter to the SHL management, president SHL chapter of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr Imran said that in last 7 days almost above 100 doctors of SHL have been infected with Covid-19 fighting on frontline, leading to acute shortage of working doctors. Many nurses and paramedical staff members have also been diagnosed with Covid-19 positive. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the positivity ratio among healthcare workers in Punjab has also reached 12 per cent with a total of 2,778 doctors, nurses, paramedics and ancillary staff confirmed with coronavirus in hospitals in the province.