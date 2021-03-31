60,000 Chinese Convidecia vaccine doses arrive

KARACHI: The first shipment of 60,000 doses of single-dose Chinese vaccine Convidecia, developed by the CanSino Biologics Inc, arrived in Islamabad Tuesday night, officials of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) said, adding that its distribution to provinces and other federating units would commence from Wednesday.

“A commercial flight carrying 60,000 doses of Chinese single-dose vaccine Convidecia has just landed at Islamabad International Airport and it is being shifted to the federal storage. Its distribution to provinces and other federating units would commence from Wednesday”, an official of the NHSR&C told The News on Tuesday night.

He said as per decisions taken at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the single-dose vaccine would only be administered to citizens above 80 years of age and in order to facilitate them, separate Adult Vaccination Centers (AVCs) would be established.

According to an NCOC communique to all the federating units, the single-dose vaccine would only be administered to 80 years and above population to prevent them from visiting the vaccination centers for the second time. It further says that it would be deployed at separate AVCs where no other vaccine (Sinopharm) would be kept and directed the federating units to communicate to senior citizens that they could avail the single-dose vaccine now.

“Owing to its availability in small quantity, it is recommended that it should only be administered in large cities with high number of COVID-19 cases”, the directives say, adding that the vaccination record of Convidecia should also be maintained separately.

The NCOC further directs that no vaccination should be done outside the National Immunization Management System (NIMS), which means that without registration, nobody should be vaccinated with single-dose and although it would available at walk-in facilities but registration would be mandatory at the newly established AVCs.

It is worth mentioning here that a private firm AJM Pharmaceutical Limited is also importing 10,000 doses of the Cansino’s single dose vaccine, which would be sold initially to three private hospitals in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi where its trials were held.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has recommended a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs4,225 for the single dose of Chinese Convidecia vaccine in Pakistan although the federal cabinet has to approve and notify the price, an AJM official said.

The registration board of DRAP had given emergency use authorization to CanSino Biologics’s single-dose vaccine in the second week of February 2021 after the Chinese manufacturer released interim efficacy results from a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7pc efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases and a 90.98pc success rate in stopping severe infections.

“We would be providing the single-dose vaccine to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore and the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, for inoculating the people. These are the three of five institutions where the phase three clinical trials of the vaccine were held in Pakistan," Hasan Abbas Zaheer said.