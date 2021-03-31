Air chief calls on naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited the Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. The air chief was presented guard of honour. The visiting dignitary laid wreath at Shuhada Monument and was introduced to Principal Staff Officers.

During their meeting, the naval chief said Pakistan Navy and the PAF would continue the endeavours to enhance synergy and seamless integration in all important operational and other inter-services undertakings. The air chief assured the admiral of PAF’s full support and pledged to work together in making the defence of the country impregnable.