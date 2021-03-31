Shahbaz expresses ignorance about in-house changes in Punjab

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday refrained from talking about the future of the PDM besides expressing ignorance about the in-house changes in Punjab.

Talking to media on the occasion of his appearance in the accountability court, Shahbaz said he was in jail and did not know the situation outside. He said he had answered all the allegations in the bail application. He said he has saved nation’s money in every project and did not give any kind of benefit to his family. To a question, he further said he did not give a single rupee benefit to his sons’ sugar mills.