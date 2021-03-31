close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

Stray dogs kill 3-year-old child in Sindh

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

SUKKUR: A three-year-old child died on Tuesday after being bitten by dogs in village Jahan Khan Jatoi in district Naushahroferoze.

Reports said wild dogs had attacked a child, Rashid Jatoi, injuring him seriously. Rashid was shifted to a local hospital where, according to the parents of Rashid, the injured child died due to the shortage of anti-rabies vaccine.

Ali Nawaz Jatoi, father, and Kabil Jatoi, uncle of the dead child, told newsmen that Syed Ghulam Murtaza Shah, son of PPP MPA Syed Sarfaraz Shah, had offered Rs20,000 to them, with the message not to raise the issue at any forum. They told newsmen that they had rejected the offer.

When contacted, the MPA said that his son only condoled the death of the child and did not offer any amount to them. Meanwhile, the police have registered a dog bite case against the UC secretary.

Latest News

More From Top Story