Centre allows Sindh to buy COVID-19 vaccine

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho Tuesday said they were negotiating with Chinese government for the direct purchase of single-dose Convidecia vaccine, developed by the Cansino Biologicals Inc after federal government allowed Sindh to purchase the COVID-19 vaccine with their resources. “After receiving the green signal from the federal authorities, we have started negotiating with the Chinese government for the purchase of single-dose Convidecia vaccine directly from Chinese firm Cansino Bio. We have earmarked Rs500 million in this regard so that we could vaccinate maximum number of people in Sindh without waiting for the vaccine provided by the center”, Dr Azra Pechuho said while addressing a news conference on Tuesday.