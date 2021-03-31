Economic situation: PPP, PML-N demand PM, ‘his incompetent team’ to quit

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday strongly reacted against deteriorating situation of economy of the country as a result of poor economic policies of the former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh, who was removed as finance minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both parties criticised surge in price hike, poor agreements with IMF and deteriorating economic condition and demanded prime minister and his team to quit.

The PPP, while raising the question on removal of Dr Hafeez Shaikh from the office of the Finance Minister, had demanded the re-examination of agreement made with the IMF and its conditions.

“The government has admitted its incompetence and incapability with removing Dr Hafeez Shaikh from office of Finance Minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan has answerable before the nation for his incompetent team,” said Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari. “If Dr Hafeez Shaikh proved incompetent then why his decisions will remain to be imposed on the people of Pakistan and it was necessary to re-examine the agreement made with the IMF,” he said.

While PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded that Hafeez Shaikh and Nadeem Babar be put on Exit Control List (ECL) and not allowed to escape after plundering economy.

In a statement, issued here on Tuesday, Marriyum said that those, who destroyed national economy, push people towards inflation and sold out Pakistan’s sovereignty to the IMF, should be put behind bars.

She said this cabinet reshuffle is nothing more than a game of musical chairs and can’t save the disastrous situation PTI has created.