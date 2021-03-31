Pakistan gets $499m IMF tranche

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday confirmed receiving 499 million dollar tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The IMF’s executive board approved second to fifth review under Extended Fund Facility and 500 million tranche last week. Now the IMF has released the tranche so Pakistan has received around a total of $2 billion from the bank under the EFF facility.