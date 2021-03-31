close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Our Correspondent  
March 31, 2021

Shaukat Yousafzai orders to simplify procedure of providing welfare facilities to labourers

National

Our Correspondent  
March 31, 2021


PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has directed the relevant officials to simplify the procedure to provide scholarships, marriage and death grants to the children of labourers. “All due rights will be given to the labourers as they are the backbone of the economy,” the minister vowed.

