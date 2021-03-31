Shaukat Yousafzai orders to simplify procedure of providing welfare facilities to labourers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has directed the relevant officials to simplify the procedure to provide scholarships, marriage and death grants to the children of labourers. “All due rights will be given to the labourers as they are the backbone of the economy,” the minister vowed.