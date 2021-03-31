Two persons arrested for allegedly shaving off head and sexually molesting a transgender

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: The police on Tuesday arrested two persons who allegedly shaved off the head of a transgender person before sexually molesting her in the limits of Beer Union Council here on Tuesday. Officials of Saddar Police Station said that five persons from Chakahee village took a transgender person namely Imran alias Saima to their village and two raped them.